WWE News: John Cena reveals a new look ahead of his return at WWE Super Show-Down

John Cena has a new look!

What's the story?

Well, unless you were at the WWE Live event in Shanghai where John Cena revealed his sixth move of doom, it's been quite a while since we've seen the 16-time World Champion within the confines of the WWE Universe.

Cena, however, has been taking time away from WWE to pursue his other passion of acting - but that doesn't mean he's stopped training - not by any means - as the WWE legend revealed his epic transformation ahead of his return at Super Show-Down next month.

In case you didn't know...

While John Cena has transitioned to somewhat of a part-time attraction within WWE, the 16-time World Champion still makes sure that when he shows up, it's memorable!

He might be one of the most polarising figures in the WWE, but John Cena has taken Hollywood by storm - balancing the slow-down of his in-ring career with a vast increase in the number of movie roles he's landed - and the most recent one has seen the Face That Runs The Place unveil a very different look.

The heart of the matter

Well, it's no secret that John Cena has always been a rather largely built man. Even in his early days, he was called The Prototype for a reason - because he was essentially the perfect specimen for an in-ring performer. Cena's bodybuilder-esque frame, too, has only increased in mass over the years - but the 16-time World Champion looks barely recognizable in his latest photo.

Cena has swapped his traditional flat-top buzz cut for a more scruffy look as he grows out his hair, but it's below the neckline where the real transformation is visible.

Where Cena used to be incredibly top-heavy, the WWE legend looks to have cut a lot of weight, and a very trim Cena shows off a very muscular, vascular torso in what's an immensely different look to the one we're used to.

The trim Cena is a stark comparison to the thick-bodied, muscular pecked champ we've seen in recent years.

Cena as we know him

What's next?

John Cena returns to WWE on October 6th at the Super Show-Down at Australia's 100,000 capacity Melbourne Cricket Ground. He'll team with Bobby Lashley to face off against Kevin Owens and Elias.

What do you think of Cena's new look? Let us know in the comments.