Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: John Cena Reveals A New Look For His Comeback Match

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
989   //    02 Oct 2018, 10:55 IST

The leader of Cenation is looking very ripped
The leader of Cenation is looking very ripped

What's the story?

John Cena has not been a part of proceedings in WWE for a while now, as he focuses on his alternative career in Hollywood. John Cena revealed a ripped new look from China, ahead of his big comeback at Super Show-Down.

Cena will team up with Bobby Lashley to face Elias and Kevin Owens in Melbourne, Australia. He is currently filming a movie called Project X with Jackie Chan.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena and Roman Reigns had quite the program last year, which seemed like a passing of the torch from one face of the company to the subsequent generation, as Cena forayed into Hollywood. Like The Rock before him, Cena has attained a great deal of success on the silver screen.

Cena only works a part time schedule these days. He was last seen in an epic battle against Triple H in Saudi Arabia, a match that he won. He's scheduled to make his return at Super Show-Down.

The heart of the matter

John Cena has been hitting the gym and following a very strict diet ahead of his comeback in Melbourne. The results can be seen quite clearly, according to the picture he put up on his Twitter account:

Cena looks even leaner and fitter than he has in the past, as he prepares for his comeback to the ring. Kevin Owens and Elias took quite a few shots at him on RAW this week, but the insults were drowned out by a crowd that was incensed that Elias made fun of the SuperSonics on TV. It remains to be seen how this match plays out.

What's next?

One wonders if Cena will return to the ring for a program after the show in Melbourne transpires. Could we see Cena mix it up with the younger lot? Could he possibly have a program for Crown Jewel?

Do you think Cena will ever be a 17 time Champion someday? Could he possibly break Ric Flair's record?

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Super ShowDown Australia 2018 John Cena
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
WWE News: John Cena posts a cryptic tweet on Twitter
RELATED STORY
Opinion: John Cena's return more exciting than The...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Betting Odds reveal the favourites for WWE...
RELATED STORY
4 main events that almost ruined a great PPV
RELATED STORY
3 Big Surprises That Could Happen at WWE Super Showdown
RELATED STORY
WWE Super ShowDown: 5 Things that must happen before the...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 attendance figures for WWE in 2018
RELATED STORY
Triple H vs The Undertaker: Who should win at Super...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: WWE Super Show-Down will be a step up compared...
RELATED STORY
5 Ways WWE can make Super Show-Down The best show of the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us