WWE News: John Cena Reveals A New Look For His Comeback Match

The leader of Cenation is looking very ripped

What's the story?

John Cena has not been a part of proceedings in WWE for a while now, as he focuses on his alternative career in Hollywood. John Cena revealed a ripped new look from China, ahead of his big comeback at Super Show-Down.

Cena will team up with Bobby Lashley to face Elias and Kevin Owens in Melbourne, Australia. He is currently filming a movie called Project X with Jackie Chan.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena and Roman Reigns had quite the program last year, which seemed like a passing of the torch from one face of the company to the subsequent generation, as Cena forayed into Hollywood. Like The Rock before him, Cena has attained a great deal of success on the silver screen.

Cena only works a part time schedule these days. He was last seen in an epic battle against Triple H in Saudi Arabia, a match that he won. He's scheduled to make his return at Super Show-Down.

The heart of the matter

John Cena has been hitting the gym and following a very strict diet ahead of his comeback in Melbourne. The results can be seen quite clearly, according to the picture he put up on his Twitter account:

Cena looks even leaner and fitter than he has in the past, as he prepares for his comeback to the ring. Kevin Owens and Elias took quite a few shots at him on RAW this week, but the insults were drowned out by a crowd that was incensed that Elias made fun of the SuperSonics on TV. It remains to be seen how this match plays out.

What's next?

One wonders if Cena will return to the ring for a program after the show in Melbourne transpires. Could we see Cena mix it up with the younger lot? Could he possibly have a program for Crown Jewel?

Do you think Cena will ever be a 17 time Champion someday? Could he possibly break Ric Flair's record?