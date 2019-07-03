WWE News: John Cena reveals an all-new look

16-time WWE Champion John Cena

What's the story?

John Cena aims for perfection in whatever he puts his focus on. Thus, he can naturally speak in fluent Mandarin. It was while speaking in fluent Mandarin on Twitter, that he revealed his new look to the WWE Universe and his Chinese fans.

His new haircut was revealed by him on Twitter when comparing the haircut that he had got for a previous film project to the new one that he had for an all-new secret project that he is working on at the moment.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena is perhaps the most successful WWE Superstar of all time, if not the past two decades. Throughout his time in WWE, he has been able to achieve one thing, and that is being successful in every field.

Thus, with this in mind, when John Cena decided to venture into the world of Hollywood and take a step back from WWE, the fans knew that it was only a matter of time before he found a level of success there.

Currently, Cena is one of the most well-recognised WWE Superstars around the world, with the possible exceptions of The Rock and Batista.

The heart of the matter

In the video, John Cena said that he had cut his hair 1 year ago when the film he was making with Jackie Chan had required him to do so. He had followed the instructions of the director and kept the hair.

Now, it appears that Cena is heading into a new film project and for that he needs a new look. He did not reveal any details about the project because he said that it was a secret one, but it was one that needed him to have far shorter hair.

.@JohnCena unveiled his all-new haircut while speaking impeccable Mandarin. Check out his before-and-after transformation in this video compilation! pic.twitter.com/U3WYpJ1gOk — WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2019

This look is a lot like his WWE look and is familiar to the WWE Universe who never really warmed to his long hair look, where he was regularly compared to John Bradshaw Layfield.

What's next?

John Cena is in the middle of a new project. With the new SmackDown on Fox shift coming up in October, WWE might want him back for a while. Whether he returns or not, remains to be seen.