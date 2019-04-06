×
WWE News: John Cena reveals his WrestleMania 35 role

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
2.18K   //    06 Apr 2019, 06:51 IST

John Cena will be backstage at WrestleMania
John Cena will be backstage at WrestleMania

What's the story?

John Cena is noticeably absent from the WWE WrestleMania 35 card. Ahead of Mania, John Cena revealed what role he will play at the Show of Shows this Sunday.

In case you didn't...

John Cena's last WWE appearance came in January before the Royal Rumble where he competed to become #1 contender in Fatal-4-Way match.

Cena has been in Canada since then filming for his upcoming film 'Playing With Fire'. With the shoot now over, Cena is free to appear at WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

John Cena spoke to Chris Van Vliet ahead of WrestleMania 35. During the interview, Cena was asked about what his plans for WrestleMania were.

Cena replied that while he would attend WrestleMania every year no matter what including this year, he didn't have a match and would only be present backstage (source for transcript: Wrestlingnews.co) :

“I will be at WrestleMania every year no matter what. I just don’t have anything this year and I’ve come to grips with that… and to all those out there who just don’t have a match at WrestleMania and don’t feel like they are a part of WrestleMania, take it from me, you can still contribute to the weekend without physically being a performer in the ring and I actually like that spot, I do. I re-cycled through social media a story that showcased the roster of talent we currently have and how gifted they are and I don’t want to take time away from people who are close to and into the product and very good at what they do and deserve to be out there.”

What's next?

WrestleMania 35 takes place this Sunday from the MetLife Stadium. Despite what John Cena said, there is always a chance that WWE books him in a surprise appearance at the Grandest Show of Them All.

