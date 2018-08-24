WWE News: John Cena reveals incredible new physique on Twitter

Sourav Mahanty FOLLOW ANALYST News 4.06K // 24 Aug 2018, 06:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The 16 time World Champion is set to make a return to the WWE.

What's the story?

John Cena has not been a regular performer for the WWE in the past few years as he has been working hard to forge a career in Hollywood. But he has continued making sporadic appearances for the company. Yesterday, the 16 time World Champion took to Twitter to announce his return to the WWE in a video.

While his return is great news for the WWE, what has got the fans talking, even more, is the physical transformation that Cena seems to have gone through in these past few months.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena is a 16 time World Champion and has been the face of the WWE for over almost a decade. But recently, he has moved on from professional wrestling to try and establish himself as a Hollywood star. The huge success of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson certainly seems to have influenced wrestlers to give Hollywood a more serious thought than they would have in the past. Before trying his hand at professional wrestling, Cena had pursued bodybuilding.

Despite having a rough start to his Hollywood career, Cena has found success in recent years with movies like Trainwreck and Blockers. He is also set to star in the upcoming Bumblebee movie which is projected to be a major box office success.

The heart of the matter

While his stature in Hollywood continues to grow, Cena still makes appearances in the WWE from time to time. In recent years he has become more of a part-time attraction featuring exclusively only on big pay-per-views and major live events.

He posted a video on Twitter yesterday to announce that he would be teaming up with Bobby Lashley to take on the team of Kevin Owens and Elias. But what has set the fans buzzing is the incredible physique that Cena revealed in the clip.

This is quite easily the most jacked he has ever looked in his WWE career. Although, it should be remembered that he was a bodybuilder in the past. And after a messy split with longtime girlfriend, Nikki Bella, earlier this year it seems like Cena has rediscovered his love for bodybuilding.

The longtime couple broke up earlier this year.

What's next?

John Cena will make his return to the ring at WWE's Super Show-Down live event to be held Melbourne in October but it is expected to be a one-off appearance before Cena returns to his Hollywood ventures.

Although, WWE fans can be sure that the 16 time World Champion will be back before Wrestlemania, as the company will want one of its biggest stars ever to feature on the Wrestlemania card.