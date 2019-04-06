WWE News: John Cena reveals new haircut ahead of WrestleMania 35

John Cena's new hairstyle might be for a new role

What's the story?

As a movie star, it is often required of an actor to change their hairstyle to suit their role better. John Cena has been one of the WWE Superstars who made it in Hollywood. Since arriving there, he has had to portray different hairstyles.

John Cena has changed his hair up again, and the fans can see it only a day away from WrestleMania 35. While his presence at WrestleMania 35 and his role there are still in doubt, his hairstyle definitely catches the eye.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena spent a large portion of his WWE career sporting a crew cut, where his hair was nearly always trimmed down to its roots. However, as he started to take a step back from WWE and focus more on his Hollywood career, he has changed his hairstyle quite a lot.

He grew out his hair and sported the new look in his WWE runs. According to many fans, the hairstyle made him look a lot like WWE legend, John Bradshaw Layfield in his JBL gimmick. However, now it appears that Cena has a new look.

Whether it be for a new movie role, or simply because he wanted a change is not known at the moment.

The heart of the matter

John Cena was recently part of an interview, where he talked about various aspects of the upcoming WrestleMania pay-per-view with Chris Van Vliet.

While there, Cena's new look caught the eye, as his puffy long hair of the past was gone, and instead, he had a more combed and shorter version. The new hairstyle put his hair back from his forehead.

John Cena's new look

What's next?

John Cena's role at WrestleMania 35 is being kept secret. At the moment, it is not known what he will be doing at the pay-per-view.

