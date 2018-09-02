Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: John Cena reveals the original plan for him at WrestleMania 34

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
29.70K   //    02 Sep 2018, 20:35 IST

John Cena definitely knows how to make something look realistic
John Cena definitely knows how to make something look realistic

What's the story?

John Cena faced The Undertaker at WWE WrestleMania 34 back in April after weeks of attempting to call out The Deadman. Cena was seen in the audience throughout the show, waiting for Undertaker to show up, but this wasn't the original plan for Cena.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena's match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania was seen as a fantasy match that WWE had wanted to stage for a number of years. It was thought that The Deadman had retired from the company following his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania the year before, but somehow the company managed to convince him to return for one more match.

John Cena has become a part-time superstar himself in recent months, and the last time Cena has been seen was at The Greatest Royal Rumble back in April. It's thought that his next appearance will be as part of the Australian Super Show-Down in October.

The heart of the matter

Cena's match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania lasted for around three minutes after the former 16-time World Champion had a confrontation with Elias. Cena had technically been part of the show from the beginning after he was seen in the audience with his own ticket waiting for news that The Undertaker had appeared.

Despite this going quite smoothly, this wasn't the original plan for Cena at the biggest event of the year. According to a report from SportsWiki, Cena revealed in a recent interview that the creative team originally only wanted him to be in the audience for a few minutes.

“There were reservations about me in the audience. Originally, they wanted me to go out in the crowd for 10 minutes. I said, ‘Absolutely not. I need a ticket, a physical ticket, I need a real seat, and I am going out in that arena when the doors open. It was rewarding to make an unbelievable moment believable.”

Cena's match was the shortest on the card this year, but despite that, he looks back on his appearance as a big part of the overall show.

“Every single week, the crowd would chant at the top of its lungs, and no one thought I would be sitting in the crowd at WrestleMania, but I was able to do that. I was able to go out and be handily defeated in three minutes and bring back an icon.”

What's next?

John Cena will face Kevin Owens in Australia on October 6, a match that was announced back in August, this will be Cena's first on WWE TV since April.

Do you think Cena was right to be an audience member at WrestleMania? Have your say in the comments.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw John Cena The Undertaker Greatest WWE Wrestlers of All Time Greatest Faces in WWE history
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
WWE News: John Cena reveals incredible new physique on...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: John Cena says WWE Superstars should be "happy...
RELATED STORY
5 Things John Cena needs to do before he Retires
RELATED STORY
WWE News: John Cena reveals when he will make his WWE...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE considering The Undertaker vs. John...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Details on when WWE plans to schedule...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Roman Reigns on thanking John Cena, his rivalry...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why John Cena should have defeated the...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE confirms news regarding John Cena and Nikki...
RELATED STORY
10 John Cena and Nikki Bella rumors that the WWE Universe...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us