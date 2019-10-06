WWE News: John Cena reveals the reason why he hasn't returned to full-time action with WWE

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 715 // 06 Oct 2019, 23:42 IST

John Cena has been part-time with WWE for a number of years

John Cena wasn't one of the stars who made their return to WWE as part of SmackDown's switch over to FOX on Friday Night, which came as a shock to many fans since SmackDown was where Cena made his WWE debut.

The former World Champion has been busy with a number of projects including the upcoming Fast and Furious movie, as well as the Suicide Squad sequel, but he was still able to find time to sit down with Sunday Today host Willie Geist, where he talked about when he would walk away from WWE and why he could never return full-time.

Wear and tear on his body?

John Cena debuted in WWE back in 2002, when he was just 25 years old. Over the past 17 years, Cena has been on the road for more than 300 days a year and is a multi-time World Champion, but at 42 years old, it's much harder for Cena to hold down a full-time career on the road with WWE.

"I will never walk away from WWE. That’s the great thing about WWE; you can perform in any capacity. And as long as I’ve made a promise in the in-ring aspect of things, as long as I can keep up with the current product, I will perform," he said via Fightful.

"Now, the opportunities that I’ve been awarded keep me from being in the ring, and I actually think that’s good because it makes any time that I’m invited back to WWE super, super special. And that’s the way it should be, if I didn’t have these opportunities, I still would be taking, actively taking more time off. Because my body just can’t handle the schedule anymore. It’s a lot of performances a year. And I love it so much; I don’t ever want to take time off. I wanna perform. You can essentially take as much time off as you want.

But when I turned 40, I honestly looked in the mirror and said, ‘Hey man, I know you really like this. But instead of 250 performances a year, from here on out, just do it 100 times a year and do it well.’ And then it became, ‘Just do it 50 times (a year) and do it well.’ And now it’s like, ‘Hey, you really have to prepare to get ready to perform, and then really recover after a performance. What’s that country song? ‘I’m not as good as I once was, but I’m as good once as I ever was.'”

John Cena makes one-off WWE TV returns quite often and given SmackDown's new home on the FOX Network, it's likely that he will be returning once again soon, but since the former Champion has five films currently in post-production, he is quite a busy man at present.

