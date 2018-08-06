WWE News: John Cena reveals when he will make his WWE return

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.80K // 06 Aug 2018, 01:13 IST



What's the story?

John Cena hasn't been seen on WWE TV in four months and given the recent speculation about his match with The Undertaker at SummerSlam, the former World Champion has finally revealed when he will make his WWE return.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena was last seen on WWE TV when he defeated Triple H at The Greatest Royal Rumble in April, it has since been rumored that the former 16-time World Champion could be set to make his return to WWE to pick up his feud with The Undertaker, but this is yet to be confirmed.

SummerSlam is just two weeks away and neither Cena nor The Undertaker have made an appearance on WWE TV since The Greatest Royal Rumble and it's looking less and less likely that the two stars will collide in Brooklyn.

The heart of the matter

John Cena himself has seemingly revealed when he will next be part of WWE television when he updated his status to say that he will be part of WWE's Live Event at the Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai, China on September 1st.

The 6th move of doom.

Ready for #WWEShanghai.

Sept 1st. — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 3, 2018

Cena has also been advertised to be part of the Australia Super Show-Down on October 6th, which is the first time he will be in the same arena since The Greatest Royal Rumble and could be where they could decide to pick up their rivalry once again.

What's next?

SummerSlam is now just two weeks away and it's thought that The Undertaker and John Cena won't actually be part of the show, but could be part of Survivor Series which takes place on November 18th.

