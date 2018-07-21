Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: John Cena reveals whether or not he will ever turn heel in WWE

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
21 Jul 2018, 22:02 IST

Will we ever see heel John Cena in WWE?
What's the story?

John Cena has always been seen as a good guy on WWE TV, but recently fans have been calling for him to turn heel. Does the former World Champion think that turning heel is a viable career choice in the future?

In case you didn't know...

John Cena is a former 16-time World Champion who has been the face of the company for more than 15 years. At 38 years old he has also gone on to conquer the music and acting industry, and hasn't been seen in WWE since he defeated Triple H at The Greatest Royal Rumble in April.

Cena is currently part of a number of projects outside of WWE but has been rumored to be returning to the company in the coming weeks to be part of SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter

The former World Champion recently appeared at San Diego Comic Con where he was asked about whether or not he was going to turn heel in the near future. (transcript via Comic Book.com)

“To actually answer your question, I think it is a really great opportunity. I have had a great career in the WWE and for that entire time I have been the good guy and that kind of went into my films so far, and now it doesn’t seem like my character in the WWE will ever evolve into that bad guy role that perhaps a lot of people have wanted; so this is kind of a way for my fans from that aspect of my career to see that side of me.
So, don’t expect heel John Cena in the WWE – that’s Inside Baseball talk for some of you – but it means bad guy John Cena isn’t happening there, so this is that chance for me.”

It appears that Cena himself has finally stated that there are no plans for his character to turn heel in the future, but it is currently unknown as to whether or not WWE has any future plans for Cena at all.

What's next?

Cena is currently rumored to be facing The Undertaker at SummerSlam next month, but right now this is still pure speculation since there has been nothing concrete in place ahead of The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Do you think John Cena will turn heel in the future? Have your say in the comments.

