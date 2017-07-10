WWE News: John Cena reveals why he is marrying Nikki Bella

The answer is simply beautiful indeed.

by Riju Dasgupta News 10 Jul 2017, 13:29 IST

John Cena spoke about getting married to the love of his life in Australia

What’s the story?

At Wrestlemania 33, the world watched in admiration and awe, as John Cena and Nikki Bella teamed up to vanquish the evil duo of The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag match. However, it was what happened after the match that broke the internet.

John Cena proposed to his long term girlfriend and she said yes. Recently, he revealed why he chose Nikki to be his life partner, in an interview with Confidential ( via Wrestle Zone).

In case you didn't know...

John Cena and Nikki Bella are both familiar names to the WWE Universe, having been mainstays of the company for many years now. While their relationship is something that most fans were aware of, a subject of discussion among fans has been whether or not Super Cena would ever ask his girlfriend to marry him. Not only has Cena popped the question, but he also revealed why he did so, during his recent Australian Tour.

The heart of the matter

John Cena was in Australia recently as part of his one-man show. In his interview with Confidential, Cena revealed how marrying a superstar like Nikki Bella was different:

“They know exactly what you go through with training, diet and hard work. You don’t have to explain it or hope that they understand. I’m excited about getting married to my best friend. I can’t wait.”

It is interesting to note that Cena has been married once before, in 2009, and it did not end well as Cena and his ex-wife, who didn’t have a wrestling background, divorced in 2012.

What’s next?

John Cena and Nikki Bella haven’t yet announced a wedding date, but expect their upcoming nuptials to be heavily featured on Total Divas or Total Bellas.

Author’s take

Many have questioned the bond that exists between John Cena and Nikki Bella, both on and off camera, because of their affinity for the limelight and publicity. Beyond the facade the world sees, they appear to be a couple who are very much in love and want to spend their lives together.

