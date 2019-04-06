WWE News: John Cena reveals why he won't be facing Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35

John Cena

What's the story?

A lot of fans clamored for John Cena to be Kurt Angle's final opponent at WrestleMania. Cena was asked about it in an interview ahead of WrestleMania.

In case you didn't know...

Kurt Angle will face Baron Corbin in the final match of his career at WrestleMania. Some fans were disappointed that Corbin was chosen to be Angle's final opponent. Rumors suggested that WWE may throw a curveball and have John Cena replace Corbin at the last moment.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, John Cena was asked why he wasn't going to wrestle Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35. Cena said that even though facing Kurt Angle at WrestleMania would have meant a lot to him, it was not in his control:

“That is beyond my control. My response to that is control the controllable. Everyone always asks me ‘What do you want to do for WrestleMania?’ or ‘What’s your dream opponent?’ and I have never ever gone about our business that way. I do what is asked of when and then when I get what is told of me what I have to do, I try to make it super special.

So in the fantasy match making world, all of that stuff with Kurt Angle is a good conversation. I’m glad to be in that conversation because that means a lot to me, that means people remember that first match and it would be a nice cycle of life. It seems to make sense but I trust in the grand plan and I trust in the process and I will do what I am told.”

What's next?

WrestleMania 35 takes place in East Rutherford, New Jersey from the MetLife Stadium. It's the end of an era at WrestleMania as Kurt Angle wrestles for the last time.

