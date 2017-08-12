WWE News: Footage of one of John Cena's dark matches as the prototype surfaces

Footage of a John Cena match from 2002 surfaces online.

John Cena was billed as The Prototype in his initial days

What’s the story?

A video of one of John Cena’s matches from his initial WWE days has surfaced online. In a video posted on Streamable.com, the Leader of the Cenation is seen facing Shelton Benjamin in a dark match, which you can find here.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena was signed by WWE back in 2000. He was initially sent to WWE’s developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling, and billed as the Prototype. Jim Cornette, one of the men in charge of OVW at the time, saw Cena as the second coming of Ric Flair.

He held the OVW Heavyweight Championship for three months and also claimed the promotion's tag team championship. During the course of his stay in OVW, Cena wrestled many dark matches for WWE television events.

The heart of the matter

John Cena made his televised debut on the June 27, 2002, episode of SmackDown. Prior to his maiden appearance on WWE television, he wrestled many dark matches in the same month and his showdown with The Gold Standard comes from this time frame.

Cena is playing the Prototype character in this video, even though he did not debut with it on television.

What’s next?

More than 15 years after making his debut in the WWE, Cena will face Baron Corbin at the upcoming SummerSlam event.

The event is scheduled for August 20, 2017, and will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. As for Shelton Benjamin, he was supposed to return to WWE last year but an injury kept him away from the promotion.

Author’s take

The video gives us a chance to analyse the growth of Cena as a wrestler. The reactions from the fans make it clear that Cena has transformed completely in the last 15 years.

It is a rare video nevertheless and it is also good so see Shelton Benjamin in the mix. The fans might still enjoy it if WWE books a match between Cena and Benjamin due to the skill sets that both men possess.

