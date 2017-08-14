WWE News: John Cena’s incredible SummerSlam record

The Cenation leader is on a six-match losing streak at SummerSlam.

What’s the story?

John Cena has been WWE's biggest star in the last decade and is "The Face That Runs the Place", but Cena has one dubious record that he'll want to change this coming week.

WWE.com's article highlights Cena's losing streak at SummerSlam, where he has not picked up a win in his last six matches at the pay-per-view.

In case you did not know...

John Cena has been a mainstay in WWE for the last ten years. During his run in the promotion, the 16-time World Champion has won almost all the major championships, with the Intercontinental Title being the only exception.

Apart from this, he won the Slammy Award on 10 different occasions and is a two-time Royal Rumble winner and one-time Money in the Bank winner.

The heart of the matter

From 2011 to 2016, Cena has not won a match at "The Biggest Party of the Summer".

In 2011, he suffered a defeat at the hands of CM Punk, and in the next year, he lost in a triple threat match against Punk and Big Show.

Daniel Bryan defeated Cena in 2013, and Lesnar, Seth Rollins and AJ Styles added to that inglorious streak in 2014, 2015 and 2016 respectively. The last time Cena won in SummerSlam was back in 2010 when he was a member of Team WWE that defeated Team Nexus.

If we don’t count this team victory, Cena’s losing streak goes up to eight matches as he lost his singles matches at 2008 and 2009 editions of SummerSlam as well.

What’s next?

"The Face that Runs the Place" faces Baron Corbin at this year’s SummerSlam. The match was booked after Cena failed to become the No. 1 contender for the WWE championship. The event is scheduled for August 20th at the Barclays Centre in New York.

Author’s take

WWE highlighting the losing streak of Cena works as a great marketing technique. The stakes are higher due to this reveal. As for the fans, this new information makes the match more intriguing as most will be cheering for Cena to break the jinx.