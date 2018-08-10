WWE News: John Cena's opponent revealed for WWE Super Show-Down event in Australia

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 3.03K // 10 Aug 2018, 16:32 IST

The Super Show-Down will be huge!

What's the story?

Well, it's fast approaching, WWE's huge event at Australia's Melbourne Cricket Ground, and another match-up for the event has now been revealed!

WWE has announced today that John Cena will go one-on-one with Kevin Owens!

In case you didn't know...

WWE proved that they can put on a huge, incredibly special pay-per-views outside the United States when The Greatest Royal Rumble emanated live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in April, and the Super Show-Down looks every bit as huge!

The venue, Melbourne Cricket Ground, has a capacity of over 100,000 and, if sold out, the event could come close to WWE's current record attendance set at Wrestlemania 32 in Dallas, Texas when 101,763 fans were in attendance.

One match already announced for the spectacle is Triple H vs The Undertaker, which is the first time the pair have met in the ring for seven years and is being billed as the last time ever, and Shawn Michaels has also been confirmed to be part of the show.

Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, AJ Styles and Seth Rollins are also advertised for the show.

The heart of the matter

WWE Australia today confirmed that John Cena will go one-on-one with Kevin Owens at the WWE Super Show-Down at the MCG in what promises to be an incredible match - particularly given the pair's history.

Kevin Owens holds the unique distinction of pinning John Cena on his WWE debut in 2015, at Elimination Chamber, having been a thorn in the side of the 16-time World Champion for a long time both before and after.

The pair will relight that flame in October when WWE travels Down Under.

What's next?

WWE's Super Show-Down takes place October 6th, live from the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

We'll keep you posted with more details about the event as we get them.

Whom would you like to see face off at the Super Show-Down? Let us know in the comments.