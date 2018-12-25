WWE News: John Cena's return announced on WWE RAW

John Cena will return to RAW and SmackDown

What's the story?

The Christmas-eve episode of WWE RAW saw a special appearance by WWE CEO Vince McMahon dressed as Santa Claus. Mr. McMahon also made 3 huge announcements, one of which was regarding John Cena. J

In case you didn't know

John Cena's Hollywood career has hit new heights in 2018. He's spent the majority of the year off WWE television and just recently finished filming for his film Bumblebee. Cena had already been announced for a return during the holiday season to a number of live events although no television dates had been announced.

This week's episode of RAW was pre-taped last week so the Superstars could spend Christmas with their families. Despite being pre-taped, WWE gave us one of the best episodes of RAW in recent weeks.

The heart of the matter

One of Vince McMahon's big announcements was that John Cena will be returning to WWE television. Vince said "he's back on RAW, he's back on SmackDown" regarding Cena's return. We don't know the exact return date for John Cena yet but we can expect an update from WWE sooner rather than later.

Vince McMahon also made two other huge announcements. The first being that we will finally see women's tag-team championships introduced in WWE in 2019. The second was regarding a steel cage match next week on RAW with Dolph Ziggler going head to head with Drew McIntyre on the last RAW on 2018.

What's next?

With the Royal Rumble around the corner and WrestleMania season almost here, it will be interesting to see what plans WWE has for John Cena. It would make most sense for John Cena to face one of WWE's upcoming stars and putting them over on the grandest stage of them all.

