WWE News: John Cena's upcoming WWE schedule

John Cena has some big things ahead of him in the coming months.

by Rohit Nath News 09 Aug 2017, 22:35 IST

John Cena is set to face Baron Corbin at SummerSlam

What's the story?

John Cena's WWE schedule for the upcoming month has been released, and the 16-time World Champion will be working RAW events going forward, with the exception of one date (and SummerSlam), as per Givemesport.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena is now a storyline "Free Agent", meaning that he can appear at whichever brand he pleases. This was done upon his own request and he will also get the chance to work with many dream opponents.

As we all know, Cena's role in WWE has changed drastically over the course of the last two years. He's moved into part-time status, focusing most of his time on Hollywood and popping up for certain periods of time.

This has certainly increased his stock, but what is more amazing is that he has moved into veteran status where he is now putting over younger or fresher full-time talent. Most recently, he put over Nakamura clean in a #1 contenders match for the WWE Championship on SmackDown Live.

He's currently feuding with Baron Corbin, who he is set to face at SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter

The following is John Cena's WWE schedule leading up to September's No Mercy PPV.

August 8 (Smackdown TV) – Air Canada Center in Toronto, ON

August 12 (Raw live event) – Augusta Civic Center in Augusta, ME

August 13 (Raw live event) – DCU Arena in Worcester, MA (That show will be headlined by John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

August 14 (Smackdown live event) – MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA

August 20 (SummerSlam) – Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY

August 21st (Raw TV) – Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY

August 25 (Raw live event) – SIU Arena in Carbondale

August 26 (Raw live event) – Tupelo, Mississippi

August 28 (Raw live event) – ASU Convocation Center in Jonesboro

September 1 (Raw live event) – Wichita, Kansas at the Intrust Bank Arena

September 2 (Raw live event) – Kansas City, Kansas at the Sprint Center Arena

September 3 (Raw live event) – Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA

September 4 (Raw TV) – Omaha, Nebraska

September 11 (Raw live event) – Anaheim, CA at the Honda Center

September 17 (Raw live event) – Shenzhen Bay Sports Center Arena in China

September 23 (Raw live event) – Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA

September 24 (No Mercy) – Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA

Cena is advertised to face Samoa Joe on the September 4th episode of RAW, in what could be a dark match. Roman Reigns is also advertised to face Braun Strowman on the same date in an "Omaha Street Fight".

What's next?

John Cena will continue his feud with Baron Corbin and make his last appearance on SmackDown Live for a while next week. It'll be interesting to see who he feuds with once he moves over to RAW.

Author's Take

Cena being back on RAW a full year after the draft is undoubtedly going to be a very interesting mix-up. Whoever he feuds with will make for a very interesting story for sure.

If Cena does feud with Joe, hopefully, it's to benefit Joe and make him look like the badass that he really is. We'll have to wait and see post-SummerSlam.

