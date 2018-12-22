WWE News: John Cena says he's already a heel

John Cena certainly raises some very valid points

What's the story?

John Cena may be a hero to many, but he receives as many cheers as he does boos from the WWE Universe, as has been well chronicled. He appeared on NBC's Late Night With Seth Meyers and discussed a heel turn.

During the course of the conversation Cena admitted that he's already a bad guy, so turning him would actually make him a good guy. I'd like to thank Wrestling Inc. for the quotes that follow.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena is the very definition of what is known as a corporate champion. He has been the face of the PG era and has carried the company on his back ever since the company decided to adopt a family-friendly approach.

Of late, Cena has been making waves in Hollywood with a string of popular movies. He is scheduled to make a return to WWE for a Live Event run soon. He is currently doing a set of special media appearances to promote his film releases.

The heart of the matter

John Cena said that even though people want him to be the bad guy and be cool again, he's already the bad guy on TV. And this is despite the fact that he's the good guy:

It's weird with me because I am supposed to be the hero, but I'm actually the heel, and everyone's just like, 'Man, why don't you just turn bad so you can be cool again!' Wait, wouldn't that make me good? I don't even know.

Cena says he loves discussing and debating his character with fans. This was his take on the matter:

And it's fun to like go into the WWE warpzone with those folks. They think I'm supposed to be a bad guy to be a good guy, but aren't I already being a bad guy?

What's next?

It seems unlikely that there will be a change in Cena's character any time soon. So we're going to have to accept him for what he is, a good guy who's actually not good. If you are confused, so am I, dear reader.

Do you think John Cena needs to change his character up, going ahead? Let us know in the comments.

