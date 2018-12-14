×
WWE News: John Cena says his time is up

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
News
354   //    14 Dec 2018, 19:50 IST

How much longer will Cena continue to wrestle?
How much longer will Cena continue to wrestle?

What's the story?

John Cena may be returning to WWE for a Live Event run very soon, but his time as the top guy may soon be up. So he said in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

John Cena also specified that it may be someone else's turn to bear the burden he's borne over the years.

While he did not name a successor by name, he did seem to be at terms with the fact that he was reaching the end of his in-ring career.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena has been the cornerstone for WWE ever since the company went PG. Not only is he a great promo and a solid hand in the ring, he always gets a reaction, positive or negative from the WWE Universe.

John Cena was in China recently, where he was filming a movie with legendary action hero, Jackie Chan.

Before that he made an appearance at the Super Show-Down event in Melbourne, Australia. While he was scheduled to appear at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Cena decided to opt out because of the controversy surrounding the event.

The heart of the matter

We all know the lyrics to John Cena's trademark theme song. Cena played with the lyrics a little, when he made mention of the fact that he may be reaching the end of his wrestling career:

It's a giant relay race, and I'm in the phase where I'm handing the stick off. My time is up. Someone else's time is now.
Cena is also known to be a man who's a hero for kids worldwide. He was asked if his charity appearances would stop when his career wound up:

I'm not even close to done.

What's next?

It remains to be seen in what capacity Cena returns to WWE. Remember that he's almost on the verge of becoming a 17-time Champion, beating Ric Flair's record. Is there anyone more worthy of this feat?

Do you think John Cena should retire? Let us know in the comments.

