WWE News: John Cena says "I don't care about the reputation I have"

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST News 136 // 11 Oct 2018, 21:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cena at WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia.

What's the story?

16-time World Champion John Cena has said he does not care about the reputation he has with fans, in an interview with Sports Illustrated, as transcribed by Ringside News.

In case you didn't know

Cena is the most iconic stars in WWE history, winning several championships, and is seen as the star of the PG Era.

Debuting in 2002, Cena won his first World Championship three years later, and has main-evented WrestleMania on several occasions.

In recent years, Cena has wrestled less, and has focussed on his acting career, which includes animated blockbuster Ferdinand, and the upcoming Transformers prequel, Bumblebee.

The heart of the matter

Speaking on the SI Media Podcast, the Cenarion leader said he prefers to focus on the performance he gives, and addressed fans who have criticized his part-time schedule.

"Here’s the crazy thing, all the people that have chastised me for staying around too long, are now chastising me for not being around.

"[It’s] also a great exercise to know that you will never be able to please these people because they always need something to be cynical about."

Cena also spoke about how his recent part-time schedule is not to do with his acting career, but his age.

"As a 41-year old, I can’t do it. If you look at anybody in my shoes… Chris Jericho had taken a break, Hulk Hogan had certainly taken a break. I think the only guy that may fall into that category of not taking a break is Flair."

What's next?

Cena will appear at WWE Crown Jewel as part of the WWE World Cup. Crown Jewel will take place November 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and is the second event in the deal between WWE and the KSA.

Bumblee will release in cinemas on Boxing Day 2018, and will tell the story of the iconic transformer, who is found by a teenager trying to find herself.