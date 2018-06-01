WWE News: John Cena says WWE Superstars should be "happy with any role"

Cena's back with another message to wrestlers who have creative issues with the company.

What An Odd Thing to Say

What's the story?

While talking about his experience at WrestleMania 34 and match with The Undertaker, John Cena sent a very interesting message to other superstars.

Cena said his involvement at WrestleMania should be a reminder to wrestlers to "be happy with any sort of role."

In case you didn't know

After losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, many thought The Undertaker to be retired. Despite these rumors, Cena called out The Undertaker to a match at WrestleMania 34.

After weeks of no responses, Cena would end up attending WrestleMania as a fan, but would ultimately end up having his match with The Deadman and losing in about three minutes.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Cena said that he wasn't the focus for his WrestleMania 34 match and said that he enjoyed his part in returning The Undertaker to the WWE.

"My ‘WrestleMania Moment’ was to spend the time in the crowd and not do well in a very short performance, but I loved it because it got the job done.

But the most controversial statement Cena said was that his experience at WrestleMania 34 should be a message to "any performer who is complaining about their spot."

"There are a few performers who share my ideology, with The Miz being one of them. That’s why he is skyrocketing into a new bracket as we speak, and I can’t wait to see what he does next week. But there is also a lot of disdain and complacency. You should be happy with any sort of role, even if it is getting your tail kicked in."

What's next?

That's a bold statement coming from a man who main evented WrestleMania five times, won 16 World Championships and has become a part-time wrestler - before getting squashed by The Undertaker.

Cena has not been seen on WWE programming since his match at WrestleMania, so there's no telling when the 16-Time World Champion will return to TV.

While I understand Cena's point that you have to take the good with the bad, it's still a bit too jarring to hear that from a guy who seems to get most of the good.