WWE News: John Cena set to star in a Hollywood action thriller alongside Jackie Chan

Soumik Datta ANALYST News 13 Jun 2018, 03:33 IST

John Cena (left) and Jackie Chan

What’s the story?

Hollywood megastar Jackie Chan has apparently found a new partner in crime in fellow Hollywood colleague and 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena, who is now all set to team up with the former for an upcoming action thriller movie.

In case you didn’t know…

WWE icon John Cena made his Hollywood debut in the year 2006 as part of The Marine, which was distributed theatrically by 20th Century Fox America beginning on October 13, 2006. In its first week, the film made approximately US$7 million at the United States box office.

In the following years, Cena also subsequently starred in movies such as Legendary, 12 Rounds, and Fred; The Movie. Additionally, The Leader of The Cenation also made cameo appearances for movies such as Trainwreck, Sisters, and Daddy’s Home as well.

The heart of the matter

As per reported by The Hollywood Reporter, WWE legend John Cena is all set to team up with Hollywood veteran Jackie Chan in an upcoming action thriller movie from Need for Speed direction Scott Waugh, with Cena seemingly replacing the legendary Sylvester Stallone in the starring role alongside Chan.

Additionally, it was also noted that that the movie centers on a Chinese private security contractor (Jackie Chan) who is called in to extract the oil workers when a China-run oil refinery in the Middle East is attacked and when he learns that the attackers’ real plan is to steal a fortune in oil, Chan eventually decides to team up with a former American Marine John Cena, in order to stop them.

What’s next?

Jackie Chan’s upcoming project with John Cena is apparently been labeled as ‘Project X’ and is set to release next year.

In addition, John Cena is also set to star in the Transformers spinoff Bumblebee and Universal’s The Jason Directive, which is being produced by The Rock.