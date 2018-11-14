WWE News: John Cena stars in incredibly bizarre but hilarious advert for SKYY vodka

John Cena's patriotism is unquestionable

What's the story?

John Cena has been taking time away from WWE recently to pursue his other passion of acting - but no-one could have predicted Cena's most recent venture in the world of broadcast.

In an advert for vodka brand SKYY, John Cena celebrates his patriotism in an incredibly peculiar way - performing as three separate members of a fictional '90s-esque boy-band.

In case you didn't know...

While John Cena has transitioned to somewhat of a part-time attraction within WWE, the 16-time World Champion is still a huge part of the WWE Universe.

While Cena may be taking Hollywood by storm and slowing down his in-ring career, there's no doubt that anything John Cena does is huge news.

John Cena was last seen in WWE at Super Show-Down in Australia where he and Bobby Lashley were victorious in a Tag Team Match against Elias and Kevin Owens. Cena was scheduled to appear at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia but reportedly withdrew from the event.

The heart of the matter

Well, it's no secret that John Cena is proudly American, but no-one could have predicted that pride would be portrayed in quite the way the 16-time World Champ's advert for SKYY vodka shows. Cena spoke to the Business Insider about the campaign.

I was really drawn to the fact that it was titled ‘Proudly American.’ I am a proud patriot, and I think a patriot first, above all.

You can watch the ad below.

This one goes out to my beautiful Lady Liberty, my torch only lights for you girl. #Ad #SkyyVodka #ProudlyAmerican pic.twitter.com/JRyArRnW3f — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 13, 2018

Cena also starred in a second, more serious, ad that addresses issues of diversity, which you can see below. Of which, in the same interview, Cena said:

I think, no matter what the situation - if it’s hard political times or if it’s everybody playing nice together - the message of embracing diversity is important every single day, no matter where you are on your history timeline.

What's next?

Well, who knows? John Cena has no scheduled appearances with WWE in the upcoming future, but that could obviously change at any point in time. Cena is currently living in China, filming a movie with Jackie Chan.

What do you think of Cena's new ad for SKYY? Let us know in the comments.