WWE News: John Cena taking time off after WrestleMania to film "Daddy's Home" sequel

The even cooler dad from Daddy's Home will be back in the sequel and taking time off this spring from the WWE...

by Jeremy Bennett News 11 Mar 2017, 11:42 IST

Cena will return and have a bigger role in the sequel to Daddy’s Home...

What’s the story?

According to Deadline.com, John Cena will reprise his role for the film Daddy’s Home 2 that stars Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg. The movie is slated for a release this coming November.

In case you didn’t know...

John Cena had a very small and unadvertised cameo in the final scene of the first Daddy’s Home movie in 2015. Word is that Cena will have a much bigger role in the sequel that will also star Mel Gibson and John Lithgow as the fathers of the main stars.

The heart of the matter...

Filming for the movie begins very soon in Boston, Massachusetts. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that Cena will be taking time off immediately after WrestleMania for his commitment to that movie.

What’s next?

While it is not official yet, it is pretty obvious that John Cena and his girlfriend Nikki Bella are heading to a mixed tag clash with The Miz and his wife Maryse at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando on April 2nd. The feud has turned very personal after the past two editions of Smackdown Live, and expect some retribution by Cena and Nikki next week.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Daddy’s Home was a really funny movie, and the surprise of Cena as the father of Wahlberg’s stepdaughter was a great cameo at the end. Basically, it was Wahlberg’s character treating Ferrell’s character like dirt because he was the cool dad, but then the tables turned with Cena showed up.

It’s great to hear that Cena will have a much bigger role in the sequel. He did well in Trainwreck with Amy Schumer as well as his hosting gig on Saturday Night Live. His acting stock is definitely on the rise, and Daddy’s Home 2 in November will just add to it.

send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com