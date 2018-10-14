WWE News: John Cena Talks About Getting Bullied About His New Hair

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 346 // 14 Oct 2018, 11:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The internet was not kind to John Cena

What's the story?

John Cena has a new look and a new hairdo, and no, not everyone seems to like it. Cena made a recent appearance on The Daily Show and spoke about getting bullied by the internet.

John Cena also spoke about bringing WWE to China and bridging the cultural gap that exists between WWE and the residents of the country. It is clear why he's considered to be the best crossover superstar for the company since The Rock.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena had to take on a brand new look for his recent movie with Jackie Chan. His new hairdo has even been compared to that of John Bradshaw Layfield, one of Cena's top opponents.

Of course, anything that John Cena does is big news. The internet did not seem to like his brand new hair. And they let him know immediately.

The heart of the matter

John Cena was recently asked about getting bullied, and he alluded to his brand new hairdo. But he also spoke about how him getting bullied could help his younger fans:

This is just the most recent reason I've been teed off on. I get teed off on the regular, which is great because you do stuff like this (points at his new book- Elbow Grease) and you meet a lot of young people. And I remember being a young person and being an adolescent is extremely difficult because I remember when I was in Junior High, I mean the school laughed at you and you're like- 'My life is ruined'. And now the world can laugh at you.

He also expressed his support to his fans for their constant support. According to him, it got him out of a lot of tough times:

For everybody who's ever supported me out there, I really want to say thank you because it's got me through a lot of tough times. And lot of sticky situations of being bullied and facing negativity.

What's next?

John Cena will continue to make waves in Hollywood. He will keep making surprise appearances. He will continue to be the ambassador for WWE that we all love so dearly.

Do you like John Cena's new look and hair? Let us know in the comments.