WWE News: John Cena Talks About His Future Plans in WWE

John Cena

While promoting 'Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?', John Cena spoke to The Wrap about his future plans in WWE.

The last time that John Cena was featured in a WWE programming was at WrestleMania 35, where he made a surprise appearance as the Doctor of Thugnomics to destroy Elias, both verbally and physically. Since then, he has been focusing on his Hollywood projects and movies.

During promoting his one such show, 'Are You Smarter Than 5th Grader?', Cena gave an interview to The Wrap, where he talked about various things including his possible return to WWE and what does he expect from it.

16-time WWE World Champion stated that he does not want to go back to wrestling thinking that he can wrestle like he could in his 30's, because he feels that is not the case anymore. He is not done with WWE but does not want to milk the system for his own personal gain.

It’s something I’ve seen a few instances of and I’m going to try everything in my power not to do that. I am not sick of it, I am just trying to have that realistic conversation that not many people in sports or entertainment — or sports-entertainment — have, they want to hold on to that flame as long as they can.

He also spoke about the future of WWE and stated that the company is in good hands as Vince McMahon is making stars at a rapid rate. Talking about the break he got in WWE as the top star in the early 2000s, he said:

I only got a chance to be on television because Brock Lesnar left, Steve Austin left, Dwayne Johnson left, Mick Foley got hurt, Triple H got hurt, the Undertaker got hurt. [McMahon’s] class of the Attitude Era changed and they had to rely on new people. In doing that, they took a tremendous financial hit up front, but in the long term it ended up going strong for a decade and a half.

There are no current plans for John Cena to return to the squared circle anytime soon. But, looking at the current ratings, we might see The Champ on WWE TV soon.