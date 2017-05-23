WWE News: John Cena talks about what causes pro-wrestlers to die at an early age

Cena talks about the dark side of some professional wrestler's careers...

by Jeremy Bennett News 23 May 2017, 12:09 IST

John Cena is currently on a hiatus from the WWE, but set to return in July at the latest...

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with The Playback Podcast, John Cena discussed the cause for pro-wrestlers dying at a young age. Cena said that he believes that the premature deaths of so many wrestlers can be attributed to the personal choices of the affected wrestlers.

In case you didn’t know...

John Cena hasn’t been on WWE television since his proposal to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania. He is currently promoting the second season of American Grit that will debut on June 11th along with filming his next movie “The Pact.”

The heart of the matter

Cena said he believes that some performers do not react to life on the road well. He would further explain with the quote below:

“There are a lot of guys that did all those dates on the road and they’re fine. And there are a lot of guys who lived like there was no tomorrow and guess what: when you do that there’s no tomorrow. Like, that stuff catches up with you plain and simple.”

Though there have been many untimely deaths in professional wrestling, Cena states that the issue isn’t just isolated to sports entertainment. He feels that the issue is within the entertainment industry overall.

What’s next?

Cena is not advertised to return to the WWE until the July 4th edition. There is a chance that he could come back for the Money In The Bank pay per view on June 18th as the filming of his current movie “The Pact” ends on June 9th.

Author’s take

This is definitely a subject that is tough to talk about. Guys my age are seeing the wrestlers that we were fans of as children die way too young, and it is happening way too often. We should see this less and less as time goes on as I think the culture has drastically changed today.

