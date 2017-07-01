WWE News: John Cena teases a big announcement

John Cena is apparently working on something ‘amazing’ at the moment and teased about the same on his Twitter page. In his latest tweet, the Cenation leader said that he cannot ‘spill the beans yet’ and kept his new venture a mystery.

What an amazing day. I can't spill the beans yet, but truly fantastic day and want to thank everyone involved. #NeverGiveUp — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 30, 2017

The former WWE champion will make his return at the July 4th episode of SmackDown Live. Cena has been away from the WWE programming since WrestleMania where he teamed up with Nikki Bella to face Miz and Maryse. The post-match segment saw Cena propose Nikki as well. He has been involved in numerous projects outside WWE during his hiatus.

In his latest Tweet, Cena mentioned that he had an ‘amazing’ day and thanked the people who were involved in the mystery project as you can see below. Though he did not reveal any whereabouts about what made his day ‘amazing’, the tweet suggests that there could be a big announcement coming up.

Very interesting few days. The countdown to 7/4 gets closer. — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 29, 2017

The Cenation Leader is set to SmackDown on July 04, 2017. If we go by the recent rumours, Cena is likely to lock horns with Rusev when he comes back. There are also rumblings about a potential showdown between Cena and Jinder Mahal at some point. Either way, it would be interesting to see what project Cena is working on.

The career outside WWE is going exceptionally well for Cena. He kept himself busy throughout the break he took from WWE, and his latest tweet suggests that he is involved with one more major project. Whether or not Cena would reveal it at this week’s SmackDown is a debate for another day.

