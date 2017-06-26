WWE News: John Cena teases match against Roman Reigns on Twitter

John Cena and Roman Reigns will wrestle again, it's only a matter of when

When will we see the WWE’s Big Stars take a swing at each other?

What’s the Story?

John Cena will be a free agent when he returns to the WWE and may end up fighting the WWE’s new Golden Boy at some point.

Cena was asked on Twitter whether he would like to work a program with Roman Reigns, which prompted Cena to respond claiming that he would love to prove who’s yard the WWE is.

It's his yard...I'd like to prove that wrong https://t.co/38SwMejQUJ — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 25, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Cena and Reigns have been interacting since 2013 when The Shield would take on Cena and other superstars in 6-man tag team matches. Once The Shield broke up, Reigns and Cena would only cross paths two times in multi-man matches and have not physically interacted since 2014.

The Heart of the Matter

The first time Cena and Reigns traded shots at each other was towards the end of 2016 when Reigns directed a merchandise joke towards Kevin Owens and Cena dissed him subtly.

I was laughing, at KO's merch check!! I made more splitting with The Shield. Imagine what it is now! #AhYessir https://t.co/O4xvSjjssE — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 30, 2016

What I #recognize is you have no clue whats going on here. So just power clean and make sure you clean your weights up. #GuestInMyHouse https://t.co/YbN6oUw59u — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 30, 2016

Their next interaction took place back in May and was a lot more civil as Cena thanked Reigns for working out at Reign’s former college to which Reigns replied by saying he wished Cena was joining the WWE superstars on the United Kingdom Tour.

Cena vs. Reigns is rumored to be the new plan for the main event of WrestleMania 34. The latest tweet could either be wrestlers stringing fans along without a payoff or Cena subtly teasing his next big match in 2018.

What’s Next?

Cena is now a free agent and is expected to wrestle on both Raw and SmackDown, so there will probably be some interactions between both men for the remainder of the year. Whether those potential interactions manifest into a match for WrestleMania 34 remains to be seen.

Author’s Take

The WWE is clearly intent on adding big name after big name to the resume of The Big Dog.

Since he began his singles career, Reigns has defeated Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan, Dean Ambrose, Triple H, AJ Styles, and The Undertaker and the Face that Runs the Place may be the next name added to that list of big time opponents.