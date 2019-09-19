WWE News: John Cena, Miz and more to host special FOX shows before SmackDown premiere

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST News 179 // 19 Sep 2019, 01:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

John Cena

FOX Announces special WWE programming ahead of SmackDown premiere

WWE SmackDown Live is gearing up for its big move to Friday nights and FOX Sports, as the show will make its official debut on the network on October 4th.

The premiere SmackDown Live show on FOX Sports will feature all of the top stars of WWE, including top stars of the Raw brand, and as announced this week, the show will be headlined by Brock Lesnar challenging Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship.

FOX Sports has since announced that the network will be airing special programs leading up to the big premiere of SmackDown Live on the network.

"A pair of hour-long WWE specials lead the charge, beginning with WWE SMACKDOWN’S GREATEST HITS, on Friday, Sept. 27, on FOX (8:00 PM ET/7:00 PM CT/7:00 PM MT/8:00 PM PT)," reads a press release issued by FOX. "Hosted by WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair and The Miz, the show highlights the most memorable moments from the storied franchise. On Sunday, Sept. 29, John Cena narrates WWE WRESTLEMANIA’S LEGENDARY MOMENTS, offering viewers a chance to relive the most spectacular WrestleMania moments from the past 35 years. Check local listings for air times surrounding Sunday’s NFL on FOX singleheader action."

FOX launches WWE social channels

FOX also announced that the network has launched an official WWE on FOX Twitter account leading up to the debut of SmackDown Live on FOX, and the account will feature insight, analysis and entertainment across social platforms. The network has also launched WWE related channels on Facebook and Instagram.

Our very own @JeffGordonWeb lends a helping hand for @WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN's big move to FOX this fall 🚛



📑: https://t.co/WN0HOSP0mW#WereAllSuperstars pic.twitter.com/64Qql9Fbhu — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) September 17, 2019

In addition to Brock Lesnar vs Kofi Kingston for the WWE title, the first episode of SmackDown on FOX Sports will also feature appearances from legends such as Sting, Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair. Lesnar vs Kingston has taken place only one time in WWE, at the Beast in the East WWE Network special back on July 4, 2015, and it featured Lesnar squashing the current WWE Champion.

What else do you want to see on the SmackDown FOX debut? Let us know in the comment section.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news about WWE and UFC. Also check out WWE Smackdown Results page.