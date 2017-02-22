WWE News: John Cena to appear on Miz TV next week

It's not like anything bad could happen during Miz TV, right?

“The Face That Runs the Place,” to meet, “The Most Must-See Superstar in WWE History.”

What’s the story?

As it was announced during Talking Smack this week, John Cena will be the special guest on Miz TV next week during Smackdown Live.

In case you didn’t know...

At the Elimination Chamber pay per view, John Cena eliminated The Miz from the Chamber match for the WWE Championship in short order. Also on that event, Nikki Bella was inadvertently shoved into Maryse during a backstage fight with Natalya.

Tonight on Smackdown! Live, Natalya was just about to tap out to an STF from Nikki Bella during a Falls Count Anywhere match, when Maryse came out with a lead pipe and attacked Nikki, hitting her several times with the weapon. The Miz finally held his wife back, but the damage was done and Natalya won the match.

Later on, John Cena and The Miz were involved in a battle royal to determine the Number One Contender for Bray Wyatt’s WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33. Cena and Miz went after each other from the moment the match started, but Cena ultimately overcame and eliminated The Miz.

“The Most Must-See Superstar in WWE History,” did not take kindly to his dismissal from the match, as he got back into the ring and proceeded to eliminate John Cena from the match, as well. Cena charged back towards the ring, but WWE officials were able to keep the two separate.

The heart of the matter

John Cena will be a guest on Miz TV next Tuesday night on Smackdown Live, and it is likely that Cena and Miz get into a very heated exchange, possibly leading to their match at WrestleMania 33 becoming official.

It has long been rumoured that John Cena and Nikki Bella would face The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag team match at the Showcase of the Immortals.

What’s next?

We’ll have to wait and see what happens during Miz TV next Tuesday night on Smackdown! Live.

Sportskeeda’s take

Pardon us if we’re not exactly jumping for joy at the thought of this match, as we’ve long been hoping that the rumour was just that, or that we may have possibly been stuck in a really bad dream.

Alas, it looks as if that is going to be the reality for the two “power couples” of WWE at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida: John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse.

