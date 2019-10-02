WWE News: John Cena to co-star in new comedy series featuring SNL alumni

John Cena

John Cena starring in new comedy series

WWE star John Cena's Hollywood career momentum continues to roll as the former Champion is amidst several new TV and film projects.

According to a new press release, Cena will be co-starring in a new scripted comedy series for Audible, which will feature numerous Saturday Night Live alumni including Leslie Jones. Below is the press release announcing the new series.

Following the success of Kate McKinnon’s New York Times best-selling Audible Original HEADS WILL ROLL, we’re excited to announce satirical sports comedy 64TH MAN, the second installment of Audible and Broadway Video’s multi-tiered audio-only comedy collaboration, starring WWE superstar and powerfully funny, John Cena(Trainwreck, Sisters, Blockers, Fast & Furious 9) as series star “Billy Logan,” Emmy-nominated Anna Chlumsky (Veep) as his high school sweetheart “Ellen,” and “Queen of the Deadpan” Jane Curtin as Billy’s unexpected mentor “Mildred,” is currently available for pre-order today, and is set to release exclusively on Audible Thursday, November 14th.

From the minds of Bryan Tucker, Senior Writer of Saturday Night Live and Zack Phillips (Above Average, The Kicker), this comedy is not an audiobook—it’s a 10-episode, scripted audio comedy series that’s like TV for your ears (full description below my signature). The full cast is an all-star cast of SNL performers and alums, including: Leslie Jones, Adam Pally, Chris Redd, Alex Moffat, Jay Pharaoh, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Will Forte, Heidi Gardner, and more.

An audio trailer for the new series can be found at this link, and above is a photo of John Cena in the studio recording the new series.

As for John Cena's WWE future, that remains in doubt as there is no word as to whether or not the former Champion will be appearing at the upcoming SmackDown premiere on FOX Sports this Friday night.

Cena last appeared in a WWE ring at the big Raw Reunion special which took place in August, and his next appearance has yet to be announced.

Will you check out John Cena's new Audible series? Let us know in the comment section below!

