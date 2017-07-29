WWE News: John Cena to face Raw Superstar in a first-time match up

This will be the first time these two have faced off in a WWE ring!

The Face of WWE versus a former King of the Independents

What’s the Story?

John Cena has been advertised for another Raw live event on August 27, 2017, but this show will feature Cena competing against an old training partner.

BCS Arena and The 434 Facebook Page revealed that John Cena will be taking on Samoa Joe on August 27, 2017, at a Raw live event in Tupelo, Mississippi.

It's about to go down!

In Case You Didn’t Know

Cena and Joe’s history dates back to their initial days in the world of professional wrestling when they were both training in the early 2000s. Both men trained and competed in a California-based wrestling company called Ultimate Pro Wrestling (UPW); which had a working relationship with WWE at the time.

Cena went on to become the face of the WWE while Joe went on to dominate the independents and eventually became a mainstay of TNA Wrestling.

The Heart of the Matter

Cena and Joe used to compete against each other in UPW, but both men are vastly different from their early days in the business. If this advertisement doesn’t change, then this will be the first time that Cena and Joe have competed against each other in 17 years.

This is the latest addition to a series of Raw live events that Cena has been advertised for, but this show on August 27 is the first to announce a big-match exclusive to the attending audience.

Cena and Joe are both scheduled for title matches at SummerSlam, but the revelation of this match could indicate that neither man will win their championship match.

There is a chance that both men could emerge as champions and face off in a champion versus champion match, but that is pure speculation.

The August 27 show takes place on week after SummerSlam and could indicate that these two will be facing off at the next Raw pay-per-view, No Mercy.

What’s Next?

Tickets are currently available on sale on Ticketmaster and have prices ranging from $20 to $100.

Author’s Take

If WWE is trying to spice up the house show market, then this is definitely the way to do it. Cena vs. Joe is another dream match that fans have wanted to see and could make for an awesome house show.