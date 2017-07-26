WWE News: John Cena is unlikely to win the WWE Championship at Summerslam

There is no gold on the horizon for John Cena.

by Anirudh Balasubramaniam News 26 Jul 2017, 13:18 IST

John Cena will not beat Jinder Mahal at Summerslam

What's the story?

John Cena is now poised to challenge Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship at Summerslam, but he is unlikely to leave Brooklyn with gold around his waist. This is in accordance with a report from our featured columnist Billi Bhatti.

In case you didn't know...

On the most recent episode of SmackDown Live, John Cena interrupted Jinder Mahal's victory address and proclaimed that he would challenge the Modern Day Maharaja for the WWE Championship at Summerslam.

However, Daniel Bryan took exception to this and announced that the West Newbury native would have to defeat Shinsuke Nakamura on the August 01, 2017, episode of SmackDown Live in order to earn his title shot.

The heart of the matter

John Cena is likely to defeat Nakamura and unsuccessfully challenge Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship at Summerslam.

Several reports indicate that the babyface who eventually dethrones Jinder Mahal will immediately lose the title to Baron Corbin. It is unlikely that John Cena's record breaking 17th World Championship reign will be so abrupt; one can also make the argument that Summerslam isn't the right stage for the 40-year-old to reach this milestone.

What's next?

If John Cena defeats Nakamura on the next episode of SmackDown Live, he will challenge Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship at Summerslam on August 20, 2017. Since the Leader of the Cenation is now classified as a free agent, it is only a matter of time before he moves to Raw for an extended period of time.

Author's take

The Jinder Mahal - Randy Orton rivalry has been lacklustre which means that the addition of John Cena to the WWE title picture is more than welcome.

