WWE News: John Cena will induct Kurt Angle into the WWE Hall of Fame

Angle says he's honoured to have Cena induct him into the Hall of Fame.

by Prityush Haldar News 16 Mar 2017, 23:30 IST

A historic moment in WWE as John Cena is given the responsibility of inducting Kurt Angle into the Hall of Fame

What’s the story?

WWE has made an announcement stating that 16-time Champion, John Cena will have the honour of inducting Kurt Angle into the Hall of Fame. The news was posted on the WWE’s official website and circulated on social media via the promotion’ s Twitter account.

BREAKING: @JohnCena will induct the man he debuted against, @RealKurtAngle, into the @WWE Hall of Fame on March 31! https://t.co/KFXMwoKIDk — WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

When Kurt Angle was asked about who should induct him into the Hall of Fame, he replied that it should be Stone Cold. He later went on to expand that list saying that he would be happy if anyone out of the Undertaker, Brock Lesnar or John Cena would do the honours.

The heart of the matter

Kurt Angle was announced as the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017. There was much speculation about who would be granted the privilege of inducting the Olympic hero into the Hall of Fame.

WWE have bestowed that honour upon Cena. John Cena and Kurt Angle have a lot of history together. John had his first match against Kurt Angle on June 27, 2002. Answering Angle’s open challenge, John Cena came down to the ring and told the entire WWE Universe that he was the harbinger of ‘Ruthless Aggression.’

Although Cena did not manage to pick up the win, he put himself on the map with his performance that night. Kurt Angle responded to the announcement saying that he was elated at the fact that he would be inducted by the legendary John Cena.

I'm beyond honored to have the legendary @JohnCena inducting me into the 2017 WWE HOF. #finishwherewestarted #itstrue — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) March 16, 2017

What’s next?

Kurt Angle, along with the other inductees, will join the WWE Hall of Fame in a glittering ceremony during Wrestlemania weekend in Orlando. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled to take place on Friday, March 31 at 8 P.M. ET and will be aired live on the WWE Network.

Author's take

It would be interesting to see what John Cena says about the man with whom he tussled with in his very first match on the main roster. Coming up the ranks in the aftermath of the Attitude Era, Angle and Cena had been fierce competitors, battling it out to emerge as the top player in the industry.

It will be a spectacular sight to see John Cena, perhaps the biggest draw in the wrestling business, induct Kurt Angle into his rightful place in the Hall of Fame.

