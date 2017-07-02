WWE News: John Cena's trainer points out huge flaw in Cena's weightlifting

Cenas Hard Nocks South Life series on YouTube offers tips to fitness enthusiasts from Cena's personal trainer.

by nishant.jayaram News 02 Jul 2017, 14:19 IST

Image Courtesy: Muscle & Fitness

What’s the story?

In a recent video on John Cena’s Hard Nocks South Life series on The Bella Twins YouTube channel, Cena’s trainer highlights an error that The Face That Runs the Place makes in his weightlifting.

In case you didn’t know...

The Hard Nocks South Life series is a recent addition to The Bella Twins YouTube channel, where Cena and his trainer, Rob “Spray” MacIntyre, discuss various weightlifting and fitness tips and techniques.

Cena has a strong relationship with his trainer and rates him highly, as evidenced by the below tweet:

Nicole, Spray aka Rob MacIntyre, and VKM https://t.co/5YGx1obTH8 — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 25, 2017

This is the latest series chronicling the life of the Bella Twins – Brie and Nikki Bella – as well as their partners, John Cena, and fellow wrestler, Daniel Bryan.

The heart of the matter

In the above video, Cena’s trainer, Rob “Spray” MacIntyre speaks about the error that Cena is making in his weightlifting.

Cena warms up with different weightlifting positions, where “Spray” notes the critical error that Cena makes: “He is beating the bar down, not riding it down, or catching it at its peak; rather trying to beat it to the ground. He will pay for that; the correction, of course, would be to power clean in the front squat.”

MacIntyre goes on to a reveal a “secret” of Cena’s weightlifting and says that The Leader of the Cenation doesn’t know to power clean. He goes on to give tips on power clean and how one can improve this particular aspect of weightlifting.

What’s next?

There have so far been three episodes of Hard Nocks South Life series and we speculate that there will be more from Cena and his trainer in the future. As far as the WWE is concerned, Cena is confirmed to make an appearance on the July 4th episode of SmackDown Live.

Author’s take

The Hard Nocks South Life series is an excellent series for fitness enthusiasts which gives useful advice and tips to get physically fit, minus using banned substances. The return of Cena to in-ring action in the WWE is bound to bring back fans and increase viewership for the WWE.