WWE News: Johnny Gargano hints at match with Seth Rollins

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
2.05K   //    05 Sep 2018, 04:52 IST

J
Johnny Gargano is hinting at a huge match

What’s the story?

Well, there would be no shortage of huge matches for Johnny Gargano when he finally moves up to the main roster, but Johnny Wrestling already has his eye on one huge star -- and the seeds have been planted, whether it be deliberate or not.

Johnny Gargano and Seth Rollins have both recently worn unique attire to the ring -- and it turns out the characters they cosplayed could be foreshadowing a future storyline between the pair.

In case you didn’t know…

WWE RAW Superstar Seth Rollins is no stranger to drawing inspiration from fictional characters for ring attire. For instance, his WrestleMania ring gear this year was inspired by the Night King from Game of Thrones.

Rollins isn't alone, Mustafa Ali has drawn inspiration from Mortal Kombat for his attire, Cedric Alexander dressed as Black Panther, Alexa Bliss has worn gear inspired by Harley Quinn, Freddy Krueger and Iron Man, and Rey Mysterio's outfits have drawn inspiration from several comic book superheroes.

The heart of the matter

Eagle-eyed fans who are keen members of the WWE Universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe may have spotted that two WWE Superstars recently paid homage to their favorites. Before his change back to Shield attire, Seth Rollins was spotted channeling his inner Thanos when he would crush his opponents with a gold boot via the Curb Stomp.

However, like the true underdog he is, Johnny Gargano has spotted a link, and a really cool back story if he and Rollins were to clash in the ring. Gargano has previously worn Star Lord and Thor inspired gear, but it's his Captain America inspired attire that's gone front and center this time -- with the NXT star hinting at a huge fantasy match in the future.


What’s next?

Well, who knows? Maybe we'll see Johnny Wrestling on the main roster soon. Maybe we'll see NXT clash with the main roster at some point. The possibilities in WWE are endless!

Would you like to see Johnny Gargano on the main roster? Let us know in the comments.

WWE NXT The Shield Seth Rollins Johnny Gargano
Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
