WWE News: Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade Almas official for NXT Takeover: Brooklyn

WWE adds an exciting match for Brooklyn Event.

What’s the story?

Gargano vs. Almas official for Brooklyn event

WWE has officially announced that Johnny Gargano will face Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas at the upcoming NXT Takeover Event in Brooklyn. The match was made official by General Manager William Regal after Almas’ manager Zelina Vega accepted the challenge from Gargano.

In case you didn't know...

Gargano made his singles return on NXT against Raul Mendoza. He ended up winning the match via submission and stated in a post-match interview that he wanted to be Johnny Wrestling again. Gargano had also expressed his intentions to be part of NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in the interview.

The Former NXT Tag Team Champion was sidelined after an attack by his former partner Tommaso Ciampa.

The heart of the matter

In the latest televised episode of NXT, Zelina Vega mentioned that her ‘associate’ [Andrade Almas] would meet Johnny Gargano at the NXT Takeover event in Brooklyn.

Vega made the announcement after Almas picked up a win against No Way Jose during the show. William Regal wasted no time after Zelina’s announcement and went on to make the Gargano – Almas match official for NXT Takeover: Brooklyn.

What’s next?

Gargano, who wants to reinvent himself at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn, will face Andrade Almas in a highly anticipated match on August 19, 2017.

Apart from this, WWE has also announced an NXT Championship match between Bobby Roode and Drew McIntyre for the event. Asuka, meanwhile, will be defending the NXT Women's Championship against Ember Moon.

Author’s take

NXT Takeover: Brooklyn will mark the return of Gargano to the big stage, and he now has a credible opponent in the form of Almas.

As both of these Superstars have the talent to steal the show, this match could potentially prove to be a cracker. The involvement of Zelina Vega and the lingering shadow of Tomasso Ciampa should serve as interesting sub-plots.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com