WWE News: Candice LeRae provides a statement on Johnny Gargano's status

Candice LeRae provides an update on her husband Johnny Gargano's status following Tommaso Ciampa's vicious attack on the latter.

Candice LeRae aka Candice Gargano provided an update on Johnny’s condition.

What’s the story?

Johnny Gargano’s wife, Candice Gargano aka Candice LeRae, has provided an update on her husband’s condition on social media.

The 31-year old Candice maintained kayfabe in her recent post online, addressing her husband’s betrayal at the hands of his longtime tag-team partner Tommaso Ciampa that took place after their NXT tag-team title match this Saturday.

Update on my husband: pic.twitter.com/bujy3NthJH — Candice LeRae (@CandiceLeRae) May 21, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa competed as a team going by the name DIY and previously held the NXT tag-team championships.

DIY competed against the Authors of Pain at NXT Takeover: Chicago, challenging the latter for their NXT tag-team titles. DIY came up short in their title bid, following which Ciampa turned on Gargano, unleashing a brutal attack on his now-former friend and tag-team partner.

The heart of the matter

As reported previously, Gargano was taken out of the arena in an ambulance after being the recipient of a vicious beat-down at the hands of Ciampa. Johnny’s wife Candice Gargano (better known by her ring-name Candice LeRae) took to social media to address the attack while simultaneously updating the fans on her husband’s condition. Here’s a transcript of the same:

“Johnny is hurting physically, mentally, and we’re drained emotionally. It was a long night and we appreciate everyone’s support and kind words. It’s going to be a process, but my husband is resilient and will back stronger than ever ASAP. We will try to keep you updated on his progress. For now, this is all I can say on the matter. I have no words for the absolutely selfish acts of this person we believed was apart of our family. Thank you all for your love and support.”

Also read: 10 Questions from WWE NXT Takeover: Chicago that most need answering

What’s next?

Tommaso Ciampa reportedly suffered an ankle injury at an event before their match at NXT Takeover and may be out of action for a few weeks.

Meanwhile, the man whom he attacked, his former tag-team partner Johnny Gargano, will return to in-ring competition over the course of the next few days.

Author’s take

DIY had a great run in NXT, and although their split has come as a shock to several fans of the beloved team, bigger things may be in store for the duo, perhaps as singles competitors in a feud against one another nonetheless.

Besides, it’s nice to see Mrs Candice Gargano further her husband’s on-screen storyline, as opposed to most other wrestlers today, who prefer breaking character on social media.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com