WWE News: Jon Moxley reveals whether Vince McMahon would let him return to WWE

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 10 Jun 2019, 20:50 IST

Jon Moxley left WWE in April 2019

What's the story?

Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, has been very outspoken about his time in WWE since he left the company and debuted with AEW and NJPW.

Speaking on the 25 Years Later podcast, he revealed whether Vince McMahon would ever allow him to return to WWE.

In case you didn't know…

WWE announced in January 2019 that Jon Moxley was going to leave the company when his contract expired in April.

Given that WWE usually quietly releases Superstars when their deals come to an end, many people thought that the former Shield member’s contract situation was part of a storyline and he could be persuaded to stay.

However, since his contract officially ran out on April 30, Moxley has appeared at AEW Double or Nothing to attack Kenny Omega at the end of the pay-per-view, while he recently competed in two matches with NJPW.

He has also made several disparaging comments about WWE, notably Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon, in various interviews that he has given over the last two weeks.

One of his most scathing remarks came when he said McMahon is holding wrestling back and he needs to take a break to let Triple H run WWE for a little while.

The heart of the matter

Although Vince McMahon has taken a ruthless approach in many WWE situations in the past, it is well-known that he has never been one to hold a grudge with former members of his WWE roster.

Asked whether he would ever be able to return to WWE following his recent comments, Jon Moxley said:

“A bridge is never burnt in WWE. Vince would have me back tomorrow and would love it if I came crawling back to him.”

The Ultimate Warrior and Hulk Hogan are two of the most famous examples of high-profile Superstars who did business with WWE again after leaving in acrimonious circumstances, while there is constantly speculation about whether CM Punk will return one day.

What's next?

Jon Moxley is set to face Joey Janela at AEW Fyter Fest on June 28 before taking part in NJPW’s G1 Climax, which begins on July 6 and ends on August 12.