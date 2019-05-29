WWE News: Jon Moxley talks about being lied to by Vince McMahon, how Seth Rollins took away his return pop

Jon Moxley made some interesting comments about WWE and Vince McMahon

What's the story?

Jon Moxley made his shocking debut at All Elite Wrestling this past weekend and in true CM Punk style he was able to dish all of the dirt on his WWE release as part of his recent appearance on the Talk is Jericho podcast.

In case you didn't know...

WWE made it clear that Dean Ambrose wasn't prepared to re-sign with the company more than five months ago, but Ambrose himself decided against making any comments about his upcoming WWE departure until after April 30th.

Many fans were unaware that Dean Ambrose was unhappy during his time in WWE, but as part of this most recent podcast, he was able to reveal the reasons why he decided to leave and why he wanted to return to any place except WWE.

The heart of the matter

Dean Ambrose is now known as Jon Moxley and he appeared on Talk is Jericho earlier today where he revealed the reasons why he left WWE. One of these was because of the way the creative process works and he detailed how he was lied to about his WWE return and how he felt Seth Rollins ruined his return the week before SummerSlam.

"I thought about maybe coming back on SmackDown and feuding with Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles or coming back as a heel...Anything but what I have been doing for the last couple of years. They had The Shield booked for this big show in Australia, so there's no way I'm gonna be a heel anytime before then and basically it was like I'm just coming back as Seth's partner, which I love tagging with Seth, you' know great matches, but it's more of the same. Basically, their idea for me coming back was as everyone expected, no shock nothing different, just good old Lunatic Fringe."

Ambrose went on to state that he was able to convince Vince McMahon to allow him to return at SummerSlam instead of the week before, which he was happy with. He then left and trained with Joey Mercury before it was made clear that he was being brought back to be in Seth's corner the week before SummerSlam, so the company had lied to him and pretended to go with his idea when they had no actual intention of doing it.

"So they have this promo segment going on and I didn't realize the way that they wrote this...I'm sitting behind the curtain waiting for that pop, it's all going to be worth it, nine months, it's all going to be worth it, then the way it's written Seth goes 'if you're going to have a Scottish Psychopath in your corner then I'm gonna have a lunatic in mine' so it muddled the pop into like four different reactions....It's a small example of how they ruin everything."

What's next?

Jon Moxley's upcoming Independent appearances are being announced on a regular basis and it appears that he has now cut all of his ties with WWE.

Do you think Moxley was right to leave WWE? Have your say in the comments section below...