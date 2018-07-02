WWE News: Kaitlyn reveals if she thinks AJ Lee would return to WWE and if she retired too soon

Kaitlyn reveals if she thinks AJ Lee will return to the WWE in the future

What's the story?

Kaitlyn retired from wrestling back in 2014 just months after she dropped the Divas Championship to her best friend AJ Lee at Payback. Lee followed in her footsteps just over a year later and has since become a New York Times Best Selling Author.

In case you didn't know...

AJ Lee and Kaitlyn became best friends after both getting their start in WWE as part of NXT's only all-female season back in 2010. Kaitlyn won the competition and was moved over to the main roster along with Lee and they later became known as The Chickbusters.\

The two women were later able to have a feud against each other in 2013 when Lee played mind games with Kaitlyn and managed to defeat her for the Divas Championship. There were then rumours about heat between Kaitlyn and Stephanie McMahon which could have added to her decision to retire prematurely in 2014.

The heart of the matter

The former Divas Champion recently spoke with WSVN-TV entertainment reporter Chris Van Vliet where she was asked about her friend AJ Lee and the likelihood of her making a return to the ring now that CM Punk's lawsuit has been settled. (transcript via WrestlingInc)

"I don't think so. But who am I to comment on that? I really don't see that happening. She's got so much other stuff that she's got going on in her life. She's an author now and I don't see that happening."

She was then asked about her own future plans and whether or not she thought she retired from the company too soon.

"Maybe, yeah. My life was in such a crazy place when I left WWE. I was getting married and I had this plan to start my company and I was just in a place where I felt like I had done a lot of really cool stuff with WWE and I was like alright next chapter. But looking back I feel like I could have done so much more but hindsight is always 20/20, right? I feel like I've grown tremendously in the last four and a half years as a person, as a wrestler and just in general."

What's next?

Kaitlyn has teased a return to the company a number of times over the past few months after she made her return to the ring earlier this year and despite rumoured issues with McMahon, she is still open to a WWE return.

Would you like to see Kaitlyn and AJ Lee return to the company in the future?