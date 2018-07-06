WWE News: Kane could be on course to make history at Extreme Rules

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.47K // 06 Jul 2018, 17:45 IST

The Big Red Machine has been collecting Championships over the years

What's the story?

Kane only recently made his return to WWE for the first time since WrestleMania, but he could make history next weekend if he and Daniel Bryan are able to defeat The Bludgeon Brothers at Extreme Rules.

In case you didn't know...

Kane has quite a history when it comes to WWE's Tag Team Division, which is expected since he has now been part of the company for more than two decades. Kane lifted his first Tag Team Championship back in 1998 along with Mankind, in the years that followed Kane went on to have a number of Tag Team Championship reigns with many different partners.

In fact, The Big Red Machine already holds the impressive statistic of holding seven different Tag Team Championships with all different partners. Whilst a number of superstars over the years have accomplished a similar feat, Kane is the only superstar to have done it seven times.

The heart of the matter

Kane is already a 12 time Tag Team Champion, but at Extreme Rules, he has been given the opportunity to make that an unlucky number 13 alongside Daniel Bryan when Team Hell No face The Bludgeon Brothers.

SportsWiki is reporting that if Kane is successful at Extreme Rules then he will be making history once again in the WWE Tag Team Division.

"If Kane does successfully win the Smackdown tag team championship at Extreme Rules, it will make him the first person to ever win the world tag team championship, WCW tag team championship, (Raw) tag team championship, and Smackdown tag team championship, meaning that Kane has held every tag team championship in WWE.”

What's next?

Daniel Bryan and Kane team up to take on The Bludgeon Brothers next weekend at Extreme Rules which is scheduled to take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Would you like to see Kane make history next weekend? Have your say in the comments section below...

