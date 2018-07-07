WWE News: Kane finally addresses retirement talk, opens up on future in WWE and politics

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 1.21K // 07 Jul 2018, 02:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Undertaker (left) and his kayfabe brother Kane (right) are two of the few Superstars from the WWE's Attitude Era who still perform for WWE

What’s the story?

In an interview with Newsweek, WWE legend Kane opened up on his political as well as pro-wrestling future.

Apparently, Kane asserted that he will indeed accord primary focus to his job as mayor, should he be elected to the post. Besides, Kane also revealed whether or not he’d continue his professional wrestling career with the WWE after being elected as mayor.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn’t know…

Kane, whose real name is Glenn Jacobs, has competed in the sport of professional wrestling since 1992, and has performed for the WWE since 1995.

The Devil’s Favorite Demon has been working somewhat of a part-time schedule over the past few years in the WWE, not only owing to having spent several years in the grueling pro-wrestling business, but also due to his blossoming political career.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that Glenn Jacobs aka Kane is presently running for mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, and is regarded by several political experts to be the favorite for the mayoral seat.

This, in turn, has set the professional wrestling community abuzz regarding speculation that Kane could potentially retire from WWE and pro-wrestling competition, if he gets elected as mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

Kane addressed the aforementioned possibility as well as the opposition party’s criticism that he may be according more attention to his WWE career rather than politics. Kane stated—

“After I am elected mayor, I’ll be mayor…I’m sure some people will say that (I’m not focused) and some others will say that’s the coolest thing ever. Again, you can’t make everyone happy. You just do what you can and that’s it… you’re always going to catch criticism no matter what you do.”

“I may still do a few special things (in wrestling, if elected). I’ve done it for 23 years now and have quite a history, it’ll always be part of my life. I think the question is if I am taking (running) seriously, and of course I am. I wouldn’t (be running) if not.”

What’s next?

Daniel Bryan & Kane are presently scheduled to compete against The Bludgeon Brothers (Harper & Rowan) for the latter’s team’s WWE SmackDown Tag Team titles.

The aforementioned matchup is set to take place at WWE’s Extreme Rules PPV which airs from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on July 15th.

What are your thoughts on Kane’s statements regarding his WWE and pro-wrestling future? Sound off in the comments!