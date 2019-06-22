×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Kane gives his take on The Undertaker vs. Goldberg

Danny Hart
ANALYST
News
730   //    22 Jun 2019, 17:40 IST

Kane did not compete at WWE Super ShowDown
Kane did not compete at WWE Super ShowDown

What's the story?

The Undertaker defeated Goldberg in the main event of WWE Super ShowDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on June 7.

Speaking to Busted Open Radio, Glenn Jacobs (aka Kane, The Undertaker’s storyline brother) gave his opinion on the controversial match.

In case you didn't know…

The first one-on-one meeting between The Undertaker, 54, and Goldberg, 52, has been one of the biggest talking points amongst wrestling fans and legends over the last two weeks.

Although the long-awaited encounter began well, it quickly went downhill when Goldberg charged head-first into the ring post and legitimately knocked himself out. From that moment on, the match was full of uncoordinated moves, particularly Goldberg’s Jackhammer, before ‘Taker picked up the win with a chokeslam.

Since the match took place, there has been plenty of talk about the two veterans potentially retiring from in-ring competition, while NXT Superstar Matt Riddle even went as far as calling Goldberg “unsafe, dangerous and a liability”.

The heart of the matter

WWE’s final Saudi Arabia event of 2018 was headlined by a never-before-seen match between Kane & The Undertaker and Triple H & Shawn Michaels.

Following ‘Taker’s encounter with Goldberg at the most recent Saudi event, his Brothers of Destruction tag partner had this to say about the criticism that has been aimed at the two men involved in the match:

“Bill [Goldberg] knocked himself out at some point during the match. You could see he was struggling to make it through the rest of the match. You kind of have to take that into account. They went out there and did the best they could under those circumstances, and that’s what Undertaker always does, of course.
“I think if you were to ask Bill and ‘Taker if they’d like to do it over again, ‘yeah’ but it is what it is. Instead of being critical about it, I never thought I’d see that match happen but I did.”
Advertisement

What's next?

The man behind the Kane character, Glenn Jacobs, is busy as the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee right now, so do not expect to see him back on WWE television any time soon. As for The Undertaker and Goldberg, they are not being advertised for any upcoming appearances but it is safe to assume that one or both of them will be back in a WWE ring at the next Saudi Arabia event in November.

Tags:
WWE Super Showdown 2019 Kane Wrestler The Undertaker
Advertisement
WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer comments on Undertaker vs Goldberg
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: New details on what happened backstage after The Undertaker vs. Goldberg
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Update on Undertaker and Goldberg backstage “fight” (Exclusive)
RELATED STORY
3 Theories why Goldberg lost to The Undertaker at Super ShowDown
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE legend tried to talk The Undertaker out of Goldberg match
RELATED STORY
WWE Super ShowDown Predictions: Goldberg vs The Undertaker
RELATED STORY
5 theories on why Goldberg is facing The Undertaker at Saudi Arabia
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Hall of Famer says Undertaker and Goldberg deserve credit for Super ShowDown match
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Goldberg, Triple H and The Undertaker need to call time on their in-ring careers
RELATED STORY
3 potential reasons why WWE booked the Undertaker and Goldberg to appear on separate shows
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us