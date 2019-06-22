WWE News: Kane gives his take on The Undertaker vs. Goldberg

Kane did not compete at WWE Super ShowDown

What's the story?

The Undertaker defeated Goldberg in the main event of WWE Super ShowDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on June 7.

Speaking to Busted Open Radio, Glenn Jacobs (aka Kane, The Undertaker’s storyline brother) gave his opinion on the controversial match.

In case you didn't know…

The first one-on-one meeting between The Undertaker, 54, and Goldberg, 52, has been one of the biggest talking points amongst wrestling fans and legends over the last two weeks.

Although the long-awaited encounter began well, it quickly went downhill when Goldberg charged head-first into the ring post and legitimately knocked himself out. From that moment on, the match was full of uncoordinated moves, particularly Goldberg’s Jackhammer, before ‘Taker picked up the win with a chokeslam.

Since the match took place, there has been plenty of talk about the two veterans potentially retiring from in-ring competition, while NXT Superstar Matt Riddle even went as far as calling Goldberg “unsafe, dangerous and a liability”.

The heart of the matter

WWE’s final Saudi Arabia event of 2018 was headlined by a never-before-seen match between Kane & The Undertaker and Triple H & Shawn Michaels.

Following ‘Taker’s encounter with Goldberg at the most recent Saudi event, his Brothers of Destruction tag partner had this to say about the criticism that has been aimed at the two men involved in the match:

“Bill [Goldberg] knocked himself out at some point during the match. You could see he was struggling to make it through the rest of the match. You kind of have to take that into account. They went out there and did the best they could under those circumstances, and that’s what Undertaker always does, of course.

“I think if you were to ask Bill and ‘Taker if they’d like to do it over again, ‘yeah’ but it is what it is. Instead of being critical about it, I never thought I’d see that match happen but I did.”

What's next?

The man behind the Kane character, Glenn Jacobs, is busy as the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee right now, so do not expect to see him back on WWE television any time soon. As for The Undertaker and Goldberg, they are not being advertised for any upcoming appearances but it is safe to assume that one or both of them will be back in a WWE ring at the next Saudi Arabia event in November.