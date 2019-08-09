WWE News: Kane reportedly not returning despite being advertised for live events

Is Kane not set for a return after all?

What's the story?

According to Fightful, despite being advertised to return for WWE live events in Louisiana, WBIR in Knoxville is reporting that Kane will not be appearing at those events. WBIR confirmed this after they reached out to Knoxville County Communications Director, Rob Link.

In case you didn't know...

Kane has enjoyed a storied career in the WWE. While his initial gimmicks were failures, his gimmick as 'Kane' became a huge success. What's more, is that he was able to evolve the character over time and showcase his talent.

Kane is also part of an elite list of Grand Slam Champions. He will most certainly be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the future. While Kane did not officially retire, he answered the call to public service.

Kane (real name Glenn Jacobs) became mayor of Knox County, Tennessee last year. Since then, his duties as mayor have taken up most of his time. Kane did appear at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia and reunited with The Undertaker. The Brothers of Destruction lost to D-Generation X (Shawn Michaels and Triple H) in a first-time matchup between the teams.

The heart of the matter

As noted above, Kane is not set to return for WWE Live events in Louisiana. WBIR reached out to Knoxville County Communications Director Rob Link, who insisted that "the mayor is not scheduled to appear at any shows, at any time."

It should be noted that as per the WWE website, Kane is still scheduled to appear at the 2 Louisiana live events. Given that he is still booked to appear, Kane might make an appearance after all despite these reports.

What's next?

The choice of words used by Rob Link is quite interesting. It seems that the mayor is not returning, but he did not mention Kane. Is WWE keeping it as a surprise or this is just a simple communication error? WWE fans in Louisiana will find out sooner than later.