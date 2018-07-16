Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Kane suffers broken ankle after being assaulted by Bludgeon Brothers at Extreme Rules

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
290   //    16 Jul 2018, 10:40 IST

Kane has injured his ankle
Kane has injured his ankle

What's the story?

At the Extreme Rules PPV, Team Hell No (Daniel Bryan and Kane) were set to face off against the SmackDown Tag Team champions, fighting for the tag championships for the first time since reuniting.

But even before the match kicked off, Team Hell No were attacked by the tag champs, and both Kane and Bryan seemed like they were injured.

According to PWInsider, Kane was wearing a medical walking boot and the attack by the Bludgeon Brothers was to cover up this legitimate injury.

In case you didn't know...

Kane returned to the WWE last month and became part of SmackDown Live, when he came to save Team Hell No teammate, Daniel Bryan, from being attacked by the Bludgeon Brothers.

This set up a match against the SmackDown tag team champions for Extreme Rules, where the two were assaulted even before the match began. The assault left both men injured and Kane couldn't even make it to the ring, Bryan had to take on the tag champs alone, while clutching his injured ribs.

The heart of the matter

It's unsure when Kane injured his foot, but it certainly did not happen during the backstage assault, as that was used to cover up his injury.

WWE released a statement on the injury which read:

“At WWE Extreme Rules, Kane suffered an injury at the hands of The Bludgeon Brothers. Despite returning to action to help his Team Hell No tag team partner Daniel Bryan, X-rays taken on The Devil’s Favorite Demon later revealed that he has suffered a broken ankle.”

Kane returned to the ring during the match when all three men were down, but the Bludgeon Brothers got the win by pinning Daniel Bryan. The Bludgeon Brothers retained their titles.

What's next?

A broken foot will see Kane out for weeks, which is a pity as Team Hell No could've added more firepower to an already strong SmackDown tag team division.

Do you think Kane deserves another title run? Sound off in the comments below.

WWE Extreme Rules 2018 Daniel Bryan Kane
