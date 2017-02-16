WWE News: Karl Anderson talks about Japan and incoming talent

Anderson reveals all during an in-depth interview.

Anderson has been trying to burst into the big time for years now

What's the story?

As reported by WrestleZone, one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions Karl Anderson has spoken about all things WWE in a recent interview. Anderson joined Busted Open with Doug Mortman and Dave LaGreca, during which he talked about things like Luke Gallows, the transition from Japan and so much more.

In case you didn't know...

It's been a somewhat rocky start for Anderson & Gallows since coming over from NJPW, with the first few months of their tenure in the WWE not exactly going to plan. They lost numerous tag title matches and began slipping down the card.

However, now they seem to finally be getting into a groove after defeating Sheamus & Cesaro to become the new Champions.

The heart of the matter

One of the many quotes was regarding Anderson's thoughts on all the talent that WWE have been gathering as of late.

"I’ve been in the ring with Shinsuke. He’s one of my best friends and one of the best, and they’ve got AJ Styles who I feel is the best. It’s so cool what the WWE has done. It started when they hired Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. And then they brought in Fergal Devitt [Finn Balor] and then the brought in AJ and myself and Shinsuke and Gllows."

What's next?

Anderson will continue to make a name for himself in the company alongside Luke Gallows, and with WrestleMania right around the corner, people will begin discussing what their position on the card may be.

Given how stacked the roster is right now, two spots in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal may well be on the horizon for the former Bullet Club members.

Sportskeeda's take

It's always great to hear a Karl Anderson interview because the guy is one of the most interesting and honest Superstars on the entire roster. He's probably been the more impressive of the two when it comes to his partnership with Gallows, however, the big man has also put in some solid performances since their debut.

Perhaps, what they need in order to really reach that next level is to reform The Club. However, given their current position, it would seem like their Tag Team Championship reign is the priority right now.

