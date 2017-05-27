WWE News: Karl Anderson's son does the 'Beat Up John Cena' routine

Karl Anderson coaches his son to do the 'Beat Up John Cena' routine. The video features a Samoan Splash and a finisher as well.

The Club loves to ‘Beat Up John Cena’.

What’s the story?

Karl Anderson took to social media to post a video of his 5-year old son doing the ‘Beat Up John Cena’ routine that was customary of the Club for a significant period of time following their WWE debut last year.

Anderson can be seen coaching his son to perform a splash and then a finishing move on John Cena, albeit not the live person but a WWE doll.

In case you didn’t know...

Karl Anderson made his WWE debut last year joining forces with his Bullet Club NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling) partner Luke Gallows, with the latter previously having competed in WWE as Festus and in a gimmick with CM Punk.

Nevertheless, Anderson and Gallows would be joined by AJ Styles, with the three former Bullet Club brethren teaming up in order to ‘Beat Up John Cena’ – a storyline that saw them deliver thunderous drubbings on the Leader of the Cenation for the better part of Styles’ rivalry over the WWE Championship with John Cena.

The heart of the matter:

Karl Anderson has three sons, and in the aforementioned ‘Beat Up John Cena’ video, he seems to be coaching his 5-year old to…well, Beat Up John Cena. Fans can watch the video below:

My 5 year old #Cycy doing what #TheClub did best...... #BeatUpJohnCena Looks like he borrowed one move from the Usos and the other move from Jeff Hardy.. A post shared by Karl Anderson (@karlandersonwwe) on May 25, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

The child first performs a picture-perfect Samoan Splash, reminiscent of the Usos, following it up with a Senton Bomb that’s akin to Jeff Hardy’s Swanton Bomb.

What’s next?

Karl Anderson presently competes in the tag-team division alongside Luke Gallows, on WWE’s RAW brand. The duo is still vying for the RAW tag team titles currently held by the Hardy Boyz, with the latter set to defend their straps against Sheamus and Cesaro at Extreme Rules on June 4th.

Author’s take

Well, if it isn’t the good ol’ Beat Up John Cena gimmick. It never gets old, does it?

Regardless, given the fact that the Hardys have their hands full with Sheamus & Cesaro, perhaps Gallows and Anderson may have to beat up someone else in the meantime, before resuming their pursuit of the red brand's tag-team gold.

Besides, if you guys haven’t watched the video posted above, please do! The kid has tremendous technique, I say, and would likely follow in his father’s footsteps down the line.