WWE News: Kay Lee Ray - “It’s my time to dominate” (Exclusive)

Kay Lee Ray

With some performers, regardless of who they are and who they represent, you will meet the person and find out that they are exactly the person that you have seen on your TV screens. This was not at all the case with Kay Lee Ray. The cruel woman, who has been chasing down Toni Storm was nowhere to be seen, instead replaced with a very friendly and enthusiastic young woman who at one point apologized to me for not giving me longer answers.

When I was recording, she was all action. Fully engrossed in her role in NXT UK and more than ready to take on all comers. As soon as I stopped recording though she would relax and spend a while talking about BT Gunn and his Turtles tattoos. Lively, chatty and easy going, I asked Kay Lee about her time with World Of Sport and her rapid rise to the top of NXT UK.

Tom Colohue:

It’s been a bit of a whirlwind you, you came in to NXT UK quite recently, I believe it was the first Takeover in Blackpool?

Kay Lee Ray:

Yes that was my first appearance for NXT UK.

Tom Colohue:

Second one you’re already a champion.

Kay Lee Ray:

(singing) yeah.

Tom Colohue:

Talk to me about the whirlwind, everything that’s happened so quickly.

Kay Lee Ray:

This is still a bit mind blowing to me like I made my first appearance for NXT UK on a Takeover as you said but this is my first performance on Takeover and I’ve walked away with the win like I’m ecstatic, delighted.

Tom Colohue:

Is it at all daunting to go from that level to this level so quickly and be representing this division?

Kay Lee Ray:

Erm; daunting isn’t the right word for it. I knew what I was coming in here to do and I knew the challenges that were ahead of me. I’ve got my head screwed on right now and I’m going to go out and do the best that I possibly can to represent this brand.

Tom Colohue:

Before this you were at World of Sport and you were a champion there. Were you offered the opportunity to come to NXT UK at that time?

Kay Lee Ray:

There was a lot of things going on at those times. I felt like WOS was something that I’d really wanted to be part of. Something in Britain that I’d seen so many people before working for World Of Sport and stuff and I knew people that had and I really wanted to say that I’d been part of that do you know what I mean for Britain, for Scotland and being down there that was something that I really wanted to do.

Tom Colohue:

Is this as a UK brand the pinnacle for you or do you see yourself going towards Raw or SmackDown?

Kay Lee Ray:

I’ve loved being part of this brand and if I’m here ‘til the very end that would be fantastic but if there’s opportunities elsewhere I want to go and I want to find them as well so that we can bring it back to here and show that how good we actually can be and give more opportunities for people coming through the door.

Tom Colohue:

With NXT going to the USA Network would you like to defend your title on the USA Network?

Kay Lee Ray:

Yes, one hundred percent. If any girl wants to come up and challenge me for this I’m more than happy to take it over there and represent.

Tom Colohue:

There’s a number of women now, you’ve beaten Toni Storm last night of course.

Kay Lee Ray:

Mmm hmm.

Tom Colohue:

Are you at all disappointed that for example Rhea Ripley may be moving to NXT and away from you at this point?

Kay Lee Ray:

Rhea Ripley would be a great challenge. She’s went out and showed how dominant she can be but it’s my time to dominate so if she wanted to step up and ask for a shot at this I’d be more than happy to give her a shot.